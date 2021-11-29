ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for the people wanted in connection to an attempted car theft over the weekend.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at a home that was under construction over on Skyview Road in Orange.
Police say a woman saw a person in an orange ski mask get into her vehicle.
The car was unlocked at the time and the engine was running. However, the key fob wasn't present.
The woman came out and yelled out to the suspect, prompting them to get out of the car with some items in hand.
The suspect took off in a white Infiniti Q50 with another masked party.
The woman decided to take matters into her own hands and followed the car onto Derby Avenue.
While stopped at a traffic light, the driver of the Infiniti opened the door and pointed a handgun at the woman.
That's when she called police, who told her, for her own safety, to stop pursuing the car.
Police noted that the Infiniti had been reported stolen out of Wethersfield with Connecticut plates AU92183.
Orange Police would like to remind the public of the following:
- Turn off the ignition and always lock your vehicles when not occupied.
- Do not leave purses or other valuables visible in vehicles, especially as we enter the holiday season.
- Report all suspicious activity and vehicles in your neighborhood to the police.
- Do not confront these thieves as we are finding that they tend to be armed and unpredictable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.