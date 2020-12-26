ORANGE (WFSB) - Orange police said at least one person was shot Saturday morning at the Town Fair Tire location on Boston Post Road.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m., police said.
When officers arrived they found a male in the back of the building in the area of the service bays suffering from multiple gunshot rounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim has not been identified at this time.
The gunman fled the scene before police arrive, however, police have been able to identify a person of interest and are attempting to locate them.
WFSB has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.