ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A late night one-car crash is under investigation in Orange.
According to Orange police, it happened on West River Road and involved a Dodge Challenger on Monday night.
Police believe the driver was hurt, but the person left the scene and has yet to be found.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact 203-891-2130.
