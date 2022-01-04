Dodge Challenger crash

A one-car crash on West River Road in Orange on Jan. 3 involved a Dodge Challenger.

 Orange police

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A late night one-car crash is under investigation in Orange.

According to Orange police, it happened on West River Road and involved a Dodge Challenger on Monday night.

Police believe the driver was hurt, but the person left the scene and has yet to be found.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact 203-891-2130.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.