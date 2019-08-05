ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash in Orange is under investigation.
The crash involved a 38-year-old rider and a 63-year-old sedan driver.
Police said it happened Sunday around 9:15 p.m. on Derby MIlford Road near the intersection of Glenbrook Road.
Investigators said they determined that the rider was traveling north on Derby Milford Road when the sedan driver entered the intersection in an attempted to turn south.
The rider was seriously hurt and succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
The driver did not appear to be hurt.
No other details were released.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Orange police at 203-891-2130.
