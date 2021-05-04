ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – The Orange Police Department is warning residents of mail being stolen form mailboxes.
The department said there have been a few complaints in the past weeks regarding outgoing mail being stolen from curbside mailboxes.
Each complainant left the flap up to notify the mail carrier of the outgoing mail.
Orange police said the complainants were alerted to the thefts after personal checks to utilities, etc. were “washed” and cashed by the thieves for several thousand dollars.
The department is advising residents to use caution when leaving outgoing mail in mailboxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.