(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.
The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”
The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme, with notes of oak.
It’s available online now, while supplies last.
It costs $24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.
