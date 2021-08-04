Organization helps bring Hamden Police, residents together

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden held its first ever community walk Wednesday.
Stepping off from the police substation on Dixwell Avenue, its police officers, along with the mayor and commissioners, had the chance to get out and talk with residents and business owners, checking in with them to see how they’re doing and if they have any concerns, specifically when it comes to crime and safety.
Organizer Daniel Hunt first started Neighborhood Walks in New Haven back in 2017 and the plan was to bring it to Hamden last year, but they had to postpone it because of the pandemic.
“It makes them feel that they’re willing to talk to the community on a more personal level, that they can walk and talk with them instead of being in a patrol car," Hunt said.
“People in the community want to see the police department and especially in this format where it's personable and we’re just talking about everyday things going on in the community. It’s all about making partnerships," Hamden Police Chief John Sullivan stated.
Hunt says the idea is to hold a series of walks in different sections of town.
