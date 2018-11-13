(WFSB) -- The holiday season is here and toys are at the top of the gift list for most children.
However, while a certain toy may seem like the perfect purchase, one organization could disagree.
W.A.T.C.H., World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., is a non-profit organization that said it is dedicated to identifying dangerous children’s products.
The organization has revealed it’s nominees for the '10 Worst Toys' this holiday season.
In a press release, the organization said “This year’s toy report addresses the types of toy hazards available online and in retail stores so parents know what deadly traps to avoid when buying toys.”
NICKELODEON NELLA PRINCESS KNIGHT PILLOW PETS SLEEPTIME LITES
- Price: $19.99
- Manufacturer or Distributor: CJ Products, Inc.
- Retailer(s): Target, Target.com, Express.Google.com
- Age Recommendation: “0+”
- Warnings: Adult Note: Product is not intended for use in crib. Do not leave infant unattended with product; Warning: Battery acid leakage can cause personal injury; and other cautions/warnings (package)
NERF VORTEX VTX PRAXIS BLASTER
- Price: $34.99
- Manufacturer or Distributor: Hasbro; Nerf.com
- Retailer(s): Target, Target.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Ebay.com, Bonanza.com
- Age Recommendation: “AGE 8+”
- Warnings: CAUTION: Do not aim at eyes or face; WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD
MARVEL BLACK PANTHER SLASH CLAW
- Price: $9.99
- Manufacturer or Distributor: Hasbro
- Retailer(s): Target, Target.com, Kohls, Kohls.com, Walmart, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, HasbroToyShop.com
- Age Recommendation: “AGE 5+”
- Warnings: “CAUTION: Do not hit or swing at people or animals. Use away from breakable objects”; “WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD….”
POWER RANGERS SUPER NINJA STEEL SUPERSTAR BLADE
- Price: $29.99
- Manufacturer or Distributor: Bandai America Incorporated
- Retailer(s): Target, Target.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Bonanza.com, Express.Google.com
- Age Recommendation: “4+”
- Warnings: “CAUTION: Spring-loaded. Do not aim at eyes or face”; “Do not 1) aim toy at anyone, 2) hit anyone with toy, 3) poke anyone with toy, 4) swing at anyone.…” and other cautions on package insert
CABBAGE PATCH KIDS DANCE TIME DOLL
- Price: $14.99
- Manufacturer or Distributor: Wicked Cool Toys LLC
- Retailer(s): Target, Target.com, CabbagePatchKids.com, Bonanza.com, Blinq.com
- Age Recommendation:“2+”
- Warnings: None
- HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR CHOKING INJURIES!
ZOO JAMZ XYLOPHONE
- Price: $14.96
- Manufacturer or Distributor: Vtech Electronics North America, L.L.C.
- Retailer(s): Walmart, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Vtechkids.com, Target.com, Buybuybaby.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Zulily.com
- Age Recommendation: “1½– 4 Years”
- Warnings: None
- HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR INGESTION AND CHOKING INJURIES!
NICI WONDERLAND DOLL: MINICLARA THE BALLERINA
- Price: $24.99
- Manufacturer or Distributor: NICI
- Retailer(s): Amazon.com, Neat-oh.com, Walmart.com, Barnes & Noble.com, Henry Bear’s Park
- Age Recommendation: “2+”
- Warnings: None
- HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR CHOKING INJURIES!
STOMP ROCKET ULTRA ROCKET
- Price: $19.99
- Manufacturer or Distributor: D & L Company
- Retailer(s): Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, Stomprocket.com, Magic Beans
- Age Recommendation: “Ages 6 and Up”
- Warnings: “WARNING: To prevent serious eye or face injuries:… Do not aim at your eyes or face…Clear launch site…before stomping….”, and other warnings/cautions on package, package insert, and launch stand
CUTTING FRUIT
- Price: $39.99
- Manufacturer or Distributor: Kid O Toys
- Retailer(s): Walmart.com, Ebay.com, Magic Beans, Mbeans.com, Liltulips.com, niniandlolli.com, Buyforbabies.com, Giftuniversal.com
- Age Recommendation: “2+”
- Warnings: “Caution! Remove the packaging material before giving the toy to your child”
CHIEN Á PROMENER PULL ALONG DOG
- Price: $14.99
- Manufacturer or Distributor: Janod; Juratoys
- Retailer(s): Amazon.com, Magic Beans, Mbeans.com
- Age Recommendation: “12-36 m”
- Warnings: None
- HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR ENTANGLEMENT AND STRANGULATION INJURIES!
For more information from W.A.T.C.H. click here.
