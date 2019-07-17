NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – For the sixth straight year, local barbers and stylists were donating their talents on the New Haven green.
The free event is organized by Jesse “J-Hop” Hardy and his homeless outreach project.
Hardy, who was once homeless himself, said he understand what it’s like to call the green home and knows what a difference something as simple as a haircut can make.
That’s why on Wednesday, he was out giving free haircuts to the homeless.
“I just know what it’s like to be out here. You’re cold, you’re hot, you’re hungry and it just makes sense, and it just makes you feel good because I know what it’s like,” Hardy said.
“It makes you feel human again. I mean, living out here, being homeless, you’re almost living like an animal. It’s hard to shower, it’s hard to shave, hard to clean up,” said Robert Lapinski.
In addition to haircuts, organizers also provided food and water.
Hardy said they originally planned to bring in a trailer to offer showers as well, but they weren’t able to raise the $2,600 to cover the cost.
