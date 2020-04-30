(WFSB) – A Compassionate Visitors Policy issued by state agencies is lacking, according to organization that help those with disabilities.
The policy suggests having a person accompany someone with intellectual disabilities in the hospital if they were to develop COVID-19.
Some organizations are still trying to get the governor’s attention.
A new petition is making the rounds on social media, urging Governor Ned Lamont to make revisions to the Compassionate Visitors Policy.
“The policy that has been released only goes half-way. It’s a recommendation, not a mandate, not a requirement,” said Bob Joondeph, Disabilities Rights CT.
Roughly 1,500 emails have now poured into the governor’s office. On Tuesday, the Department of Developmental Services issued a letter saying they, “… will strongly recommend and work with hospital to allow one support person to accompany any individual served by DDS to a hospital admission or emergency department visit.” The letter goes on to say, “…any support person in a hospital setting is bound to the guidelines and policies of that hospital…”
Organizations like the ARC Connecticut say there are issued with the policy because it’s unenforceable since every hospital has their own visitor policy. It also excludes the majority of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
DDS releases guidelines on allowing help for those with intellectual disabilities at the hospital
The new policy only overs those served by DDA. Those with Disabilities Rights Connecticut are now taking it a step further.
“We are looking at asking the federal government to step in and say, ‘hey, look this is easy, it’s been done in other places and so why don’t you do it so everyone can be assumed they have equal treatment if they have to go into a hospital,’” Joondeph said.
Earlier this week, Channel 3 spoke to Penny Barsch, whose son, Shane Sessa has cerebral palsy and limited communication. Barsch said he got exceptional care at Middlesex Hospital, but she wasn’t able to visit him while he was in the hospital for three weeks.
“It was the worst time in my life, especially when he was screaming when he had to go for surgery,” Barsch said.
Meanwhile, New York and New Jersey already have a policy in place that covers the issues.
With many wanting change, Channel 3’s Renee Dinino askes Lamont about the policy on The River 105.9.
“I’ll make sure everyone with those disabilities can be accompanied by a family member or someone else. We are going to make that happen,” Lamont said.
It’s unclear when the governor plans to make that happen.
To see if these revisions are possible, Channel 3 reached out to the governor’s office, the Department of Public Health, and the Department of Developmental Services on Thursday, but haven’t heard back.
