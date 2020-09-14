NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- When a local school district went all in on distance learning, a popular after-school program quickly expanded in order to help parents suddenly finding themselves in a tough spot.
In New Haven, with concerns over COVID, the Board of Education decided to keep its schools closed for the first marking period.
Therefore, it’s at-home learning for 10 weeks.
That left plenty of working parents not knowing how they would handle this, so The Boys & Girls Club of New Haven decided to open its door.
“Primarily to help the children, but also to help the parents, particularly those who had to work,” said Barbara Chesler, the interim executive director of The Boys & Girls Club.
Last week, they launched the Learning Hub, opening the doors at 8 a.m., and offering parents a safe, structured place where their children could log on and connect with their teachers and classwork.
“The kids have been really independent. I think they’ve done a great job, adhering to what their teachers are telling them,” Chesler said.
Staffers and volunteers are there to help out with homework, or any issues that might pop up.
“Our staff is here to assist them if they have trouble getting online, if they don’t understand something,” Chesler said.
The 10-week program, which includes breakfast and lunch, costs $300 per child, though the club works with families.
With New Haven choosing to not bring children back into the classroom until the second marking period, the need is not going away.
The Greater New Haven Clergy Association recently opened up a hub at the First Calvary Baptist Church in the Dixwell neighborhood.
“Trying to educate their children, and also trying to balance their work schedule. So, we just wanted to try and make the burden a little easier on the parents and on the kids, during these difficult these times,” said Rev. Steven Cousin, of Bethel AME Church.
After quickly reaching a limit of 10 students at that location, Cousin said they’ll be adding additional locations.
“We are looking to open up multiple sites in the next couple of weeks, in the next few days actually,” Rev. Cousin said.
In these unprecedented times, every bit helps.
“There are many children out there who need our assistance and the more that can help, the better,” Chesler added.
The Boys & Girls Club of New Haven is looking for volunteers willing to work a few hours a day to help tutor students or be there to answer questions.
In October, they’re hosting a virtual variety hour to serve as a fundraiser for the expanded program.
