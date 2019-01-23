(WFSB) - People around the state are finding ways to help government workers impacted by the partial government shutdown.
Organizations, groups and local businesses have been getting involved.
Channel 3 compiled a list of what's being done to aid the people either working without pay or being furloughed.
"It really is heartbreaking," said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO, Foodshare. "We want to help in any way that we can."
Foodshare out of Bloomfield said it is offering two options for federal employees in need of food. There's a food pantry every Wednesday in Bloomfield and a mobile pop-up pantry every Thursday.
"Wednesday nights at Foodshare and Thursday morning at the TSA offices in Windsor Locks," Jakubowski said.
Foodshare also asked that people bring their federal photo I.D. and reusable bags.
The Connecticut Food Bank is also getting involved.
Last week, it said it delivered 3,000 pounds of food to about 100 U.S. Coast Guard families in New Haven.
"Which we will probably repeat if it goes on, if the shutdown continues," said Bernie Beaudreau, CEO, Connecticut Food Bank.
Restaurants and local businesses are also lending a hand.
Every Friday, impacted federal workers can bring home pasta from Carla's Pasta in South Windsor.
Annie's Kitchen in North Haven is also donating gift cards to help.
Flanders Fish Market in East Lyme is offering free fish & chips and chicken & chips with a soft drink for any active duty Coast Guard personnel until the shutdown ends.
Help is also available for impacted pets.
"We have all of the food and freezers here," said Gordon Willard, executive director, Connecticut Humane Society.
The Humane Society said it will be giving out free food for cats, dogs and small critters across the state. People simply have to show a federal I.D. and fill out an online form.
Groton Utilities said it will not charges late fees for outstanding balances. Norwich Public Utilities promised the same.
In order to continue their charity work, a number of the organizations pitching in rely on monetary donations.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the partial government shutdown.
