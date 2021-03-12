(WFSB) -- Even though the pandemic has cancelled many celebrations over the past year, including traditional St. Patrick’s Day parades in Connecticut, organizations are still finding ways to celebrate in a safe way.
Here’s a list of celebrations honoring the March 17th holiday this year:
Bridgeport
St. Patrick’s Day Virtual Parade & Battle of Pipe Bands, March 17 at noon. Stream the event on Facebook and YouTube. For details, click here.
Essex
Essex Go Bragh Virtual 5K Run/Walk, taking place from March 15-21. For more info, click here.
Hartford
The Greater Hartford Saint Patrick’s Week Celebration: The Cathedral of Saint Joseph Knights of Columbus is sponsoring seven days of Irish music, culture and history in downtown Hartford, from March 13 -19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Pratt Street. For details, click here.
Hartford Marathon Foundation: Lucky Challenge, March 12-21. For details, click here.
New London
New London's St. Patrick's Day Committee will host a car parade on March 14, kicking off at Shaw Cove and proceeding north on Bank Street starting at 12 p.m. For more, click here.
If you'd like to add your celebration to this list, please email the details to WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com
