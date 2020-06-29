WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- Following moves of numerous other fairs across the region, The Big E organizers announced on Monday that this year’s festival has been canceled.
Organizers said the 2020 event was canceled with the safety of fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, and much more in mind.
“The Big E is so much more than just a fair, it is tradition, it is celebration, it is the showcase of everything we are so proud of in New England. This is why our hearts are heavy as we bring you this news,” a post said on Facebook.
In a statement, organizers said, in part "There is precedent in the Exposition’s 104-year history when the Fair was put on hold during WWI and for five years during WWII. We’ve made it through difficult times before, the Flood of 1936, the Hurricane of 1938, and 9-11, and together we’ll get through these unprecedented times as well. We know our faithful fairgoers will be disappointed. This decision was difficult and complex but we all know in our hearts that it’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of the 1.6 million people who support us each year."
Organizers did say they are looking forward to seeing guests at the fair next year, from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, 2021.
Read the full statement here.
