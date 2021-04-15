BETHLEHEM, CT (WFSB) -- After a year of fairs and festivals being canceled due to the pandemic, organizers of the Bethlehem Fair said they are moving forward with plans for this year’s fair.
The announcement was made earlier this week on Facebook.
This year will be the 96th Bethlehem Fair.
It’ll be held Sept. 10, 11 and 12 at the fairgrounds off Route 61.
