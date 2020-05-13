NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Like many other events set for this year, another popular one has been canceled.
Officials in New London said this year’s annual Sailfest has been canceled, and a virtual Sailfest event will take its place.
The Downtown New London Association and Neff Productions made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
“Given the current state of the Coronavirus pandemic and the concern for large crowds, canceling this year’s Sailfest and our annual fireworks is an unfortunate but necessary move we must all make in order to protect Connecticut residents,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which sponsors the annual Sailfest fireworks. “Although disappointed we’re unable to enjoy the wonders of this iconic annual tradition, our priority is ensuring the health and safety of our local communities. We look forward to continuing our support for one of the most spectacular events in all of New England.”
Sailfest 2020 will include a 5K road race, where runners will sign up online and run on their own; video performances by Sailfest entertainers; and a video fireworks show on July 11.
Organizers said they still plan to bring Sailfest to the community this year the best way they can, but it’ll look a bit different.
“Our hope is that people attending this year’s virtual Sailfest will buy food from local restaurants and have Sailfest watch parties at home,” organizers said.
Follow event updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.