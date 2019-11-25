NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- It made headlines around the world, as hundreds of college students and alums interrupting the biggest game of the year.
It happened over the weekend at the Yale Bowl during the annual Yale-Harvard game.
Police identified the 50 people who got arrested on Saturday.
Students said they had been planning this for a month-and-a-half, even taking steps to not let the schools onto it.
As for interrupting the game, they’re hoping it will be a game changing moment.
“It was great, it was inspirational really to see how many students who planned to be part of it and then also in the stands joined in to support,” said Akio Ho, a freshman at Yale University.
When more than 200 people stormed the field, they called for climate justice, protesting the fact that they don’t like that the two schools invest their billion-dollar endowments in fossil fuels.
Yale students were also demanding its school stop investing in Puerto Rico’s debt.
“We recruited 150 people originally to take the field with us and risk arrest. That was entirely done through one-on-one outreach, off of Yale email and Yale Wi-Fi, because we couldn’t have the administration know or they would have stopped us,” said Nora Heaphy, a junior at Yale.
She’s an organizer with the Yale Endowment Justice Coalition and said they even contacted some notable graduates.
“We did a ton of outreach to high profile alumni like Sam Waterson, who eventually joined us on the field,” Heaphy said.
Organizers said they had five contingency plans in place to get their message out if they didn’t get onto the field, but more than 200 ended up storming the field at halftime, delaying the game nearly 50 minutes.
While most of the protestors eventually left the field, 48 stayed and were charged with disorderly conduct.
A Yale spokesperson says it supports freedom of speech, but it doesn’t allow disruption of university events.
“They want to minimize this, they want to make it seem like just a few discontented protestors, but in reality, and what we’re seeing in the media, this is a huge movement that has a lot of momentum,” Heaphy said.
Students that were arrested were given appearance tickets for Dec. 6.
As for the demonstration, protestors say it’s only the beginning.
