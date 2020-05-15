SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – The Osborn Correctional Institution has been placed on lockdown after over 100 asymptomatic inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Correction said 105 inmates, who were asymptomatic, tested positive for coronavirus.
DOC began testing all staff and offenders at the Osborn facility on Wednesday, May 13.
After two days of testing 617 offenders, the results of 339 tests have returned. Of those tests, 105 were positive for the virus.
The final 278 tests are pending results from the lab.
A portion of the inmates opted out of being tested. Out of an abundance of caution, the inmates are being treated as if they are asymptotic carriers of the virus.
An isolation period will last for 14 days.
If any of the inmates become symptomatic, they will be isolated, tested, and if positive, be transferred to the medical isolation unit at the Northern Correctional Institution.
