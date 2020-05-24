DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Officials have temporarily closed Osbornedale State Park as they continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week.
Derby Police say that they have located a vehicle that may belong to Peter Manfredonia, the suspect that is believed to have killed a man in Willington with a sharp-edged blade and injured another.
State Police say that Manfredonia may be armed with a pistol and long guns near Osbornedale State Park.
If you see Manfredonia, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area.
