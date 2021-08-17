BETHANY, CT (WFSB) - A deadly workplace incident is currently under investigation.
It happened Thursday at a site on Poleville Road.
According to the state Department of Labor, a worker was struck and killed by a vehicle.
OSHA opened up its inspection into the incident on Friday.
Officials have not identified the worker, but said that they were employed by Connecticut Traffic Control, LLC.
The general contractor at the site was Tilcon, according to officials.
Further details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.
