HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Residents across the state have been talking about the single-use plastic bag fee that goes into effect on Aug. 1.
While many people think about the 10 cent fee when grocery shopping, other businesses are included as well.
With the new law, the state anticipates the 10 cent fee per bag will generate $55 million in revenue.
Businesses, like Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and even restaurants are impacted as well.
According to the law, the single-use checkout bag means a plastic bag with a thickness of less than 4 mils that is provided by a store to a customer at a point of sale.
"Single-use checkout bag" does not include a paper bag; a reusable plastic bag (four mils or thicker); a bag provided prior to checkout that is used only to contain meat, seafood, loose produce or other unwrapped food items; a newspaper bag; a laundry or dry-cleaning bag.
This law will be in effect through June 30, 2021, and after that single-use plastic checkout bags are scheduled to be banned.
Will you pay the 10 cent fee or bring your own? Click here to vote in our poll.
Will you pay the 10 cent fee for plastic bags or bring your own?
On Aug. 1, a $0.10 fee will be added to plastic bags at stores across Connecticut.
Salute Restaurant in Hartford uses plastic bags for take-out orders and for customers to take home leftovers.
“We’re certainly not going to charge people 10 cents a bag to use a plastic bag,” said James Cosgrove, of Salute.
The managing partner says he’s not pushing the new 10 cent fee to customers.
At Target, a spokesperson said they are encouraging reducing plastic bag use, and is giving customers a 5 cent discount for every single reusable bag they use.
"Target encourages guests and communities to reduce their plastic bag use and we comply with all local government regulations. In areas that require a charge or tax on the use of single-use bags, our systems will prompt the cashier or self-checkout-guest to key the number of bags used for the order, so the system can automatically adjust the total. In an effort to promote the use of reusable bags and keep more plastic bags out of landfills, Target gives guests a five-cent discount for each reusable bag used at all of our stores. For example, if a guest uses five reusable bags, he/she will receive a $0.25 discount on their purchase. In addition, Target voluntarily provides plastic bag recycling kiosks at the front of all of our stores."
At Walmart, a spokesperson said the company is already phasing out single-use carrier bags, by offering reusable bags to shoppers. “We are taking additional actions across our business and working with suppliers to use less plastic, recycle more and support innovations to improve plastic waste reduction systems. Walmart will continue to comply with the laws in the markets where we operate and remains active in our collaborative efforts of working with retailers, suppliers, customers, policymakers and other stakeholders to reduce plastic waste.”
At Home Depot, the company said it will still be using plastic bags and will implement the 10 cent fee for each plastic bag. The company said it will add signage to inform customers as well.
At Stew Leonard’s, where the bags are a bit thicker than a typical plastic shopping bag, it said Danbury and Newington stores will still have paper and plastic available, and will charge the 10 cent tax on both. However, they are currently offering their reusable bags for $1.29 and they are buy one, get one free.
Read the specifics of the bill here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.