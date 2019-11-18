Storm leaves, but wind remains

A picturesque scene in Watertown following Winter Storm Genny in 2018. (Frederic/iWitness photo)

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The tradition of naming winter storms continues again this year at Channel 3.

It’s a tradition that dates all the way back to 1971, and Channel 3 is proud to continue it today.

Winter storms are named if at least 6 inches of snow is expected for much of the state, and/or 0.5 inches of ice, which would occur during a major ice storm.

This year, we’ve asked viewers to send us name suggestions based on their pets.

Here’s a look at the names that have been chosen:

(Mobile users can see the photos here)

Abel (A pit bull mix from West Hartford submitted by Ben)

ABEL.jpeg

Abel

Bailey (Gina Barbeau)

BAILEY.jpg

Bailey

Cooper (Bill from Durham)

COOPER.JPG

Cooper

Digger (Jenny Miller from Salem)

DIGGER.jpg

Digger

Echo (Staclin Patterson)

ECHO.jpg

Echo

Finnagan (Sue Clark)

FINNAGAN.jpg

Finnagan

Gertie (Lives in Ellington at the Frog Hollow Flower Farm)

GERTIE.jpg

Gertie from Ellington

Hobbes (Christina Annalisa from Danielson)

HOBBES.jpg

Hobbes from Danielson

Izzy (Mandy Coles Wieting from Vernon)

IZZY.jpg

Izzy from Vernon

Jabba (Mindy Holloway)

JABBA.jpg

Jabba

Kiana (Stephen Franklin from South Glastonbury)

KIANA.jpg

Kiana from South Glastonbury

Luna (Harmony Donnelly Glassey)

LUNA.jpg

Luna

Maverick (Tracey)

MAVERICK_from tracey.jpg

Maverick

Nellie (Emmajean Barney from Middletown)

NELLIE.jpg

Nellie from Middletown

Ozzy (Kim and Mel Phelan of Southbury) 

OZZY.jpg

Ozzy from Southbury

Peepers (Cathy Marsh)

PEEPERS.jpg

Peepers

Queue (Regina Libby)

QUEUE.jpg

Queue

Roscoe (Anne Marie Tworzydlo)

ROSCOE.jpg

Roscie

Shay (Andrea from Newington)

SHAY.jpg

Shay from Newington

Thor (Erika Kadish of Lebanon)

THOR.jpg

Thor from Lebanon

Uma (Katie DeJohn Gardner)

UMA.jpg

Uma

Viola (Jean Bagnati)

VIOLA.jpg

Viola

Willow (Two Willows! One from Joseph Ferron of Willington and Jillian Kilmer)

WILLOW.jpg

Willow from Willington
WILLOW2.jpg

Willow

Xanthe (Robin Lutwinas)

XANTHE.jpg

Xanthe

Yarko (Trish Dinardo-Perkett)

YARKO.jpg

Yarko

Zeke (Anita Jones)

ZEKE.jpg

Zeke

