ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The tradition of naming winter storms continues again this year at Channel 3.
It’s a tradition that dates all the way back to 1971, and Channel 3 is proud to continue it today.
Winter storms are named if at least 6 inches of snow is expected for much of the state, and/or 0.5 inches of ice, which would occur during a major ice storm.
This year, we’ve asked viewers to send us name suggestions based on their pets.
Here’s a look at the names that have been chosen:
(Mobile users can see the photos here)
Abel (A pit bull mix from West Hartford submitted by Ben)
Bailey (Gina Barbeau)
Cooper (Bill from Durham)
Digger (Jenny Miller from Salem)
Echo (Staclin Patterson)
Finnagan (Sue Clark)
Gertie (Lives in Ellington at the Frog Hollow Flower Farm)
Hobbes (Christina Annalisa from Danielson)
Izzy (Mandy Coles Wieting from Vernon)
Jabba (Mindy Holloway)
Kiana (Stephen Franklin from South Glastonbury)
Luna (Harmony Donnelly Glassey)
Maverick (Tracey)
Nellie (Emmajean Barney from Middletown)
Ozzy (Kim and Mel Phelan of Southbury)
Peepers (Cathy Marsh)
Queue (Regina Libby)
Roscoe (Anne Marie Tworzydlo)
Shay (Andrea from Newington)
Thor (Erika Kadish of Lebanon)
Uma (Katie DeJohn Gardner)
Viola (Jean Bagnati)
Willow (Two Willows! One from Joseph Ferron of Willington and Jillian Kilmer)
Xanthe (Robin Lutwinas)
Yarko (Trish Dinardo-Perkett)
Zeke (Anita Jones)
