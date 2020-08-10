BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Lake Compounce is playing an important role in the recovery effort here in the state.
Around 300 tree crew workers are staying at the amusement park.
They are part of a huge team of 2,300 tree and line workers, who are responding to the storm, from five different states: Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
We all know they have a huge job in front of them.
Last week’s storm created a historic amount of power outages and no matter what you think about the way our utility companies responded, you can’t blame these rank and file tree and line workers.
They have been toiling around the clock to restore our electricity.
Hundreds of them are sleeping here at Lake Compounce, far from their families, and they will remain here until the job is done.
Feeding these workers is also a big undertaking as well.
We are told these workers will begin eating breakfast here between 5 and 6 this morning and then they’ll be back on the road for another difficult day helping Connecticut bounce back.
