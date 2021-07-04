(WFSB) - A power outage on the fourth of July has left thousands of Eversource customers in the dark.
The outage is impacting customers in both Torrington and Harwinton.
It is unclear if any other communities are impacted by the outage.
Fire officials in Harwinton are not sure at this time what caused the power outage.
About seventy percent of Harwinton does not have power.
Eversource anticipates that power will be restored around 11:15 tonight.
As of 9:25 p.m., a total of 10,626 Eversource customers are without power.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.