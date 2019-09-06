HARTFORD (WFSB) - Outages are plaguing customers of Optimum cable service.
According to Down Detector, outages were affecting parts of New York, Fairfield County and the Hartford market.
Officials at Optimum are aware of the outage and are investigating.
"We are aware of the situation and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work diligently to identify the root cause and resolve the situation," a company spokes person said Friday.
Customers voiced their complaints on Optimum's social media outlets.
