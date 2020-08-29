(WFSB) - Residents across the state are either still in the dark or are now without power as severe weather continues to move on through the state.
This is the second bout of storms that have entered the state in the last three days.
On Thursday, officials with the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado in the Bethany/North Haven area, with wind gusts s high as 110 mph.
The severe weather left thousands without power.
As of 8:30 Saturday morning, over 3,300 Eversource customers were without power, while United Illuminating reported that roughly 4,000 of their customers were also without electricity.
Outages continue to tick upward for both utility companies.
As of 10:50 Saturday morning, Eversource is reporting about 7,500 outages, which is less than one percent of Eversource's customers that have been affected.
United Illuminating is reporting that just over 4,800 customers have lost power as a result of the storms.
Travelers passing through the town of Canton are asked to avoid the area of 140 Albany Turnpike (Rt. 44).
Officials say that Rt. 44 is closed in both directions from Lovely Street to Doud Avenue near the Avon town line due to an active transformer fire.
Detours are in place.
All area businesses have been evacuated.
CT Natural Gas has been notified due to the potential that a nearby gas line may be compromised.
A down wire in South Windsor has caused over 1,000 outages, but the majority of those outages have been restored.
Both Lake Compounce and Quassy Amusement Parks have closed for the day due to the severe weather.
