Police in Enfield said they made an arrest in the murder of a 16-year-old high school student.
They identified the suspect as 18-year-old Shyhiem Adams.
He was charged with first-degree manslaughter and held on a $1 million bond.
Adams faced a judge on Tuesday.
In court, Adams had a black eye and bandages on his hands.
A number of people were thrown out of court due to outbursts.
Adams broke into tears after looking at his mother.
A judge set his bond at $750,000.
Adams was an aspiring rap artist that wen by the alias of "Deuce."
His producers was the one that was put in handcuffs outside of court.
Chief Alaric Fox told Channel 3 that they had a person of interest in the case on Monday.
According to arrest documents, Adams and the victim, Justin Brady, met up to fight. They communicated with each other through text messaging and social media.
The documents said the two had issues with each other that stemmed from an earlier instance where they hung out. Brady called Adams a liar.
The issue culminated with the meeting early Monday morning on Hoover Lane in Enfield.
During the fight, the documents stated that Adams stabbed Brady with a knife.
Police said they were called to the scene just after midnight.
When they arrived, they said Brady was laying on the ground surrounded by a group of friends.
Brady died after being brought to a hospital in Springfield.
Police found the knife used in the attack underneath a mattress inside the home on Hoover Lane.
Adams's friend, the son of the homeowner, admitted he had dropped Adams off in Hartford.
Adams was found at his mother's home.
His attorney said he had been the victim of bullying at Enfield High School and his family moved him to Florida to finish.
Fox called the incident isolated.
There is an increased police presence at Enfield High School that will continue over the next few days.
The superintendent told Channel 3 that the added police at the school is simply a precaution as the investigation continued.
Counselors and other professionals are also on hand.
Enfield High School students and friends of Brady gathered on Monday for a vigil.
“He was a humble, kind-hearted kid, very funny," said Dustin Vosburgh of Enfield.
“I used to grow up with his sister," said Jenna Genco of Enfield. "He was a good kid. Didn’t deserve it, nobody deserves it, but he lit up the room, like you said, he was a goofball. He really was really sweet.”
The counselors will be at the school through the end of the week.
