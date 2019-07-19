NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Outdoor activities throughout the state have been impacted by the temperatures and humidity.
Some events were pushed back and even canceled due to the weather.
People all over the state, from the shoreline to the interior, are staying hydrated.
The large Friday night crowd was perfect evidence that Newington made the right call by pushing festivity times at the Newington Extravaganza.
The hours were moved due to the heat and humidity.
On Wednesday, several children were hospitalized at a summer camp in Newington due to heat exhaustion.
Saturday’s temperature and humidity are supposed to be greater than Friday, so the Parks and Recreation Department in Newington made some contingency plans.
“We decided to delay the 10 a.m. stuff to 5 p.m. Keep people in the house for a little bit and let them hydrate at home, so if we have intense heat, we will have intense entertainment. We are putting everything compacted from 5 o’clock until 11 o’clock at night right here at Mill Pond Park. Everyone’s invited,” an official from the Newington Parks and Rec Department said.
Everyone is encouraged to stay hydrated over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.