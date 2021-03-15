OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Ravaged by back-to-back storms nearly a decade ago, the owner of a popular shoreline restaurant wants to bring dining back, but without a building.
For decades, the Dock N' Dine restaurant stood in Old Saybrook until Storms Irene and then Sandy knocked it out.
Now, the owner is pushing a new concept, open dining with portable trailers that could be hauled away if threatened by a storm.
The Dock N' Dine restaurant was a shoreline staple for decades until Tropical Storm Irene in October of 2011 caused critical damage.
Repaired, Superstorm Sandy came along after being reopened for just sixty-three days.
“At Dock N' Dine, people went there to be near the water than because of the building," restauranteur Jon Kodama tells us.
Kodama, who owns Go Fish and the Steak Loft restaurants in Mystic, wants to reopen, but he’s pitching tonight to change the zoning language to allow outdoor dining and portable trailers.
“The experience is the same. People like to eat out,“ said Kodama.
Earlier, Kodama proposed a stilted structure to meet federal regulations, sixteen feet in the air.
“They made the building a brick and mortar restaurant cost prohibitive," restauranteur Colt Taylor says.
Taylor, who created the Essex restaurant, is teaming up with Kodama to create an outdoor venue they call 'Smoke on the Water'.
Neighbors like Wayne and Barbara are critical of the plan, writing to zoning saying:
“Our largest concern is noise. Sound travels easily up the river.”
Jon Walden writes:
"This might not be our favorite option but it has less of an impact than a building 30ft in the air on stilts.”
“The closest neighbor is two and a quarter football fields away over water and wetlands, so there are no directly abutting neighbors," continued Taylor.
“You’ll do very well here I’m sure, because it's very busy here in the summer time," Westbrook resident Joe Haberger added.
The zoning meeting tonight at 7 is virtual.
If all goes as the owner’s propose and town father’s approve, they could open as early as June, but for just six months.
