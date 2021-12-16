(WFSB) - Tickets to live events can make for a nice Christmas gift, but in Connecticut, we’ve seen multiple shows and sports get postponed and cancelled because of COVID.
Dustin Lynch, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and, most recently, the Hartford Wolf Pack are just some events this year that were derailed by COVID.
"Three days before the event, my wife was online and she looked and goes, ‘The game’s postponed due to COVID,’," local Wolf Pack fan Raymond Cormier tells us.
The Wolf Pack had to reschedule four games due to COVID protocols and Raymond was supposed to go to one of them.
He got in touch with Ticket Center, the website where he bought his seats.
"They said you clicked the box on the screen that said you understand our terms and the terms are there are no exchanges and no refunds," Cormier explained.
While the Wolf Pack rescheduled the dates, Raymond was going to lose more than $300.
"They said we can’t help you," says Cormier.
All sales are final is Ticket Center’s policy.
The Wolf Pack felt bad so Erik Hansen, the vice president of business operations, offered to honor Raymond’s tickets for another game.
"Found another date where he and his family are going to be coming out and, hopefully, this will turn him into a lifelong Wolf Pack fan," Hansen noted.
A happy ending here, but what happens if COVID impacts your event?
Sport management professor Jason Chung says most people buy online, so before you click purchase, read the fine print.
"They’ll spell out what the responsibilities of the issuer is. Generally, if it’s cancelled because of an unforeseen event or force majeure, generally, they will refund the ticket," Chung explained.
That’s what happened with Dustin Lynch. His appearance was cancelled and refunds were given.
It’s important to get familiar with these terms. For example, Earth, Wind, and Fire was postponed from December to February.
The wolfpack also rescheduled games.
These scenarios usually mean there won’t be refunds, even though sometimes these make up dates don’t work with our schedules.
"Check with the venue to see what could happen, if a refund is appropriate," said Chung.
The Wolf Pack have been flexible.
"If you’re coming from out of town and it won’t work for you, we have given some refunds," stated Hansen.
Hansen says the final decision is made by the group that’s renting out the event space.
"For the Wolf Pack side of things, we’re always going to be looking toward the customer service side of things, but again, if it’s a big concert, you might not get that lucky," continued Hansen.
We also wanted to know what happens if we contract COVID and can’t make it to the event.
UConn basketball told us they don’t have a formal policy for this matter, but...
“We would make every effort to do right by the patron.”
Experts say there is a possibility for refunds of exchanges.
"Most venues have been really good about that. They’ve been following the vaccination protocols, checking temperatures. Everybody wants to do the right thing, mainly, because nobody wants to be the venue that gets a ton of people sick," said Chung.
"If you were sick for something, no refunds or exchanges. That was what pretty much all arenas did. Now, people are a little more flexible," Hansen added.
Here are a few more tips before buying tickets this holiday season.
Use credit cards when paying. Experts say it offers another layer of financial protection when looking for refunds.
Many venues and ticket sellers also spell out their policy.
StubHub, for example, will give a cash refund or a 120 percent credit if a concert is cancelled.
Finally, try to purchase directly from the team’s website or the official ticket seller.
It tends to remove some of the red tape if you’re looking for a refund or credit.
