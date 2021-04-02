MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Since eligibility opened up to all adults Thursday in Connecticut, over 100,000 people signed up for appointments.
Clinics, like the Community Health Center Inc. (CHC) site at Wesleyan University, has been seeing a steady flow of people coming in for their shots.
Community Health Center said they have been vaccinating 700 people at that location per day, and that number could go up as they add more workers to help give out the shots.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
CHC’s Director of Community Relations Gary Wallace said there has been an influx of people in the new age range signing up for vaccines, and they’re making changes to accommodate them.
“We’re going to be getting more vaccinators as of next week, which means we’ll be able to up our numbers a little more because the category is now wider,” said Gary Wallace.
CHC will also be open this holiday weekend, as will other sites across the state.
At Hartford HealthCare, just under 13,000 people are booked to get vaccinated this weekend.
On Easter Sunday, Hartford HealthCare’s vaccine clinic will not be operating.
At Yale New Haven Health, 13,500 are scheduled for a vaccine this weekend.
According to the state, 43 percent of people 16 and older have already been vaccinated.
Although all adults are eligible to get the vaccine, those 16- and 17-year-olds are only able to get the Pfizer vaccine, and they must be accompanied but a parent or guardian.
To register for a vaccine appointment, click here or call 877-918-2224.
