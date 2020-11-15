NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A total of 152 students at a Southern Connecticut State University residence hall are being told to quarantine.
School officials made the announcement over the weekend.
All 152 students live at the Brownell Residence Hall.
The quarantine is on a temporary basis.
SCSU's overall COVID positivity rate is less than 1%.
Additional details as to what led to those students to quarantine hasn't been divulged yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.