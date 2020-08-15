STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Across the country, college campuses are welcoming students back, including UConn.
Because of the pandemic, move-in days for the Huskies will look different and unlike previous years, they’ll get tested for coronavirus.
Once they’re cleared, they begin a two-week self-quarantine with their suitemates, or roommates, before classes start August 31.
There won’t be any big send offs.
Students are only allowed a plus one to help them move in.
As for staff, including RAs and service workers, they also have to be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed back.
So far, more than 1,700 employees and at least 380 students were tested for coronavirus.
All had negative results.
UConn is tracking results and will be updating those numbers.
Students we spoke with who were moving in yesterday say everyone, especially their peers, have to take responsibility and make smart choices.
"Of course, UConn is going to try its best to enforce the health policies, whatever, but they can only do so much, like students, it's going to be up to them as well to keep up with the health standards," UConn Junior Catherine Bissereth tells us.
In all, about 5,500 students will be moving onto campus.
That’s down more than half.
Typically, there would be more than 12,000 students here.
