MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- More than 40 vehicles were broken into in the city of Meriden overnight.
According to police, the suspects focused on the areas that had large amounts of vehicles. They compared it to what happened earlier this week in Newington, where over 100 cars were broken into.
Similar to Newington, car windows in Meriden were smashed and personal property was stolen.
After what happened in Newington, Meriden police said they anticipated that something similar could happen in the city, so they had officers conducting extra checks in the larger complexes and businesses.
Early Friday morning, around 4 a.m., officers were in the area of Charles Street when they saw potential suspects breaking into vehicles.
Officers tried to apprehend the two male suspects, but they fled in a light blue SUV. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it sped away toward I-691 and I-91 north.
“Due to the excessive speed and the risk to the community, officers were forced to disengage,” police said in a post on social media.
Anyone who may have information or security footage is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6345.
The Meriden Police Department is also reminding the public to keep vehicles locked, and remove valuables.
“These crimes can be limited if everyone does their part to minimize the rewards these individuals are seeking. Our Department is committed to safety of our community and the apprehension of these individuals. This is not possible without the assistance of the community,” the department said.
