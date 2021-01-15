(WFSB) – Nestle has recalled over 700,000 pound of pepperoni hot pockets due to the product being possibly contaminated with extraneous materials.
On Friday, Nestle announced the recall of approximately 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat pepperoni hot pocket products.
These products were produced from November 13, 2020 through November 16, 2020 and the product has a shelf life of 14 months.
The company said these products could contain items like glass or hard plastic.
The following product is subject to a recall:
- 54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.
The product was shipped to locations nationwide.
The company said there have been four confirmed consumer complaints of extraneous material in the product. One report of a minor oral injury was reported associated with the product.
Anyone who is concerned about an injury relating to this product should contact their healthcare provider.
For more information about the recall, click here.
