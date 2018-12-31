COLEBROOK, CT (WFSB) --
Vernon Police arrested a man in possession of more than 7lbs of marijuana and numerous accessories on Sunday evening.
Police arrested 19-year-old Vernon resident Ryan Main and charged him with various counts of possession and operating a drug factory on Sunday evening after an investigation into a search warrant at a Days Inn on Hartford Turnpike led detectives to find over 7lbs of marijuana, dozens of vape cartridges containing THC, multiple edibles containing THC, and a large amount of marijuana oils.
Main’s car and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized in the investigation, police said.
Police said was also charged with 3 school related drug charges for being within the Hartford Turnpike YMCA.
Main’s bond was set to $250,000 and he is expected in Rockville court.
