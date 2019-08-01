PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Over 600 people are without power in Plainville after power lines fell Thursday evening.
The power lines fell and caused a fire on Route 10 near Cottage Street, according to police.
Eversource reported 667 customers are without power as of 7:45 p.m.
The restoration of power is reported to be around 10:15 p.m.
There is no word on what caused the lines to fall and catch fire.
Refresh this page and stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.