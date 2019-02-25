(WFSB) – Over 100 restaurants throughout the state are taking part in Dine Out Connecticut.
Connecticut Restaurant Association’s week-long initiative kicks off Monday and lasts through Sunday, March 3.
The initiative encourages people to support the state’s restaurant industry.
The participating restaurants will offer an array of dishes, which will include prix fixe menus, specials, and discounts.
"Our goal with rebranding the CRA's Restaurant Week to Dine Out Connecticut is to recognize the incredible restaurant industry that we have in our state," said CRA Executive Director Scott Dolch.
The restaurants are supporting the Connecticut Hospitality Education Foundation, which is the CRA’s non-profit organization that is dedicated to the development of the future restaurant industry leaders.
To see which restaurants are participating and for more information, click here.
