(WFSB) - CVS Pharmacy announced on Monday that three over-the-counter COVID-19 tests are at locations across the country, one of which is available in Connecticut.
CVS said "Pixel by Labcorp Home Collection Kit" is the test that is available in Connecticut.
It said the PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test is the same test used by physicians across the U.S. Results typically are available within one to two days and can be accessed via the Pixel by Labcorp website.
The test is available at CVS.com and in select stores.
The other two tests include the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test Kit and the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test.
"Access to testing continues to be an important part of the nation's pandemic response," said George Coleman, senior vice president and chief merchant, CVS Pharmacy. "Making OTC COVID-19 tests available to our customers helps remove barriers by providing convenient options for testing. CVS Health has been a leader in providing accessible testing in communities nationwide, and we continue to bring new solutions to market to ensure that consumers have a variety of COVID-19 testing options available to them."
CVS said the OTC tests are not covered by insurance and are not meant to diagnose acute COVID-19 infection or test the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.