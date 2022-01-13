(WFSB) - Your over-the-counter COVID tests will soon be covered due to a new federal policy.
Beginning January 15, over-the-counter COVID tests will be covered by insurance companies if they are purchased on or after that date, and these companies are working right now on how they will handle this new policy.
"I think it's just super helpful for people that can't afford it or can't afford the testing to be reimbursed by the insurance companies. I think it's a great thing," Dana Diamond of Suffield tells us.
The change comes from the Biden administration to increase access to more testing, a step that residents, like Diamond, say is needed.
"It's just more of an incentive for people to go out and get tested," Diamond noted.
Anyone who has a health plan will be able to receive over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that are authorized the by the FDA either free of charge or through reimbursement.
“Each individual covered under their insurance plan can get up to eight tests a month. Some test kits come with two tests, so even if you are buying one kit, that counts as two tests," Paul Lombardo, the director of the state Insurance Department's Life and Health division, said.
The new policy is recommending insurance companies to create a network so consumers will not have to pay anything up front.
“If the carriers are not able to set up a network of pharmacies and retail stores, then you may have to pay up front for the test," Lombardo explained.
Eyewitness News reached out to several insurance companies about how consumers will apply and get reimbursement.
Blue Cross Blue Shield said in a statement that they “appreciate” the administration's efforts to address testing, but:
“Are concerned that the policy does not solve for the limited supply of tests in the country and could cause additional consumer friction as insurers stand up a program in just four days’ time.”
And ConnectiCare said:
“We are currently working through how we will handle coverage and reimbursement of home testing kits and will update our members by the January 15 implementation date.”
And officials add that consumers should check with their health carriers directly regarding these new coverage policies.
