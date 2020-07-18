HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Twenty-six people are without a place to call home after a fire Saturday morning in the city of Hartford.
According to Hartford Fire Capt. Mario Oquendo, Jr., crews responded to a multi-unit apartment complex on Brook Street around 9:00 a.m. for a report of a fire.
First responders located a small fire on the top floor of the building and were able to prevent the flames from spreading to any other part of the structure.
No injuries were reported.
Due to compromised electrical units, all of the occupants, seventeen adults and nine children, were displaced and the building was deemed uninhabitable.
The Red Cross is currently helping the six families that were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal's office.
