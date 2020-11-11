(WFSB) -- A recall has been issued for some Ring doorbells.
The Consumer Protection Safety Commission said the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell can overheat if the wrong screws are used to install it.
The problem has led to at least 23 incidents of the doorbell igniting and damaging property, as well as eight reports of minor burns.
About 350,000 of the recalled doorbells were sold in stores, on Amazon, and Ring.com between June and October.
For more information from the Consumer Protection Safety Commission, and what you should do if you have this device, click here.
