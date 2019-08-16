CANTON, CT (WFSB) - A man suspected of taking part in attempted vehicle thefts and burglaries in a number of towns was arrested by police in Canton.
Tanin Daniels, 22, faces a list of new charges in addition to arrest warrants from other towns.
According to officers, they were called to the Sweetheart Mountain Road area just before 5:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a number of people trying to steal a vehicle, but fleeing into some woods.
Officers learned that crimes happened on least four different streets. They included attempts to steal vehicles, burglaries into two garages and thefts from unlocked vehicles.
Just after 7:30 a.m., Daniels was found by an officer.
Police said a foot pursuit and physical altercation ensued. The officer suffered minor injuries as a result.
Daniels was eventually arrested.
State police K9 units helped try to track down the other suspects. However, no other arrests were made.
When Daniels was identified, police noted that he had three outstand arrest warrants from other towns.
Daniels was charged with conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree larceny, second-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, possession of burglary tools and interfering with an officer.
Two of the other warrants, which were from West Hartford and East Hartford, were served as well. He was charged with second-degree failure to appear and violation of probation.
He faced a judge on Friday in Hartford.
Daniels' bonds totaled $75,000.
