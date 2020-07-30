MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - An overnight fire at apartment and condo complex in Middletown left several residents without a home and two firefighters suffering from heat exhaustion.
Fire officials believe the fire started around midnight in the second floor of a three story building that’s part of the large Trolley Crossing complex on West Lake Drive.
The complex houses apartments and condominiums.
Firefighters said they arrived to see flames shooting out of one side and the roof of one building. They were able to evacuate the residents and work to put out the fire.
"When we responded, we saw heavy smoke so we called out a full first alarm, which brought in more units from Middletown and Cromwell," said Darryl Ponzio, deputy chief, Westfield Fire District. "And then we went to work to extinguish it."
Residents told Channel 3 that it was rough night for many.
"I just saw smoke, smelled smoke and saw all the fire trucks and police," said Kerry Beard, a resident. "The fire was on the other side of the building, so I didn’t see much."
"We had hand lines inside,. We also had ladders and were cutting out sections of the roof behind us," Ponzio explained. "We also had a ladder truck up to the roof. We cut out a hole to let out the heat and hot gases."
The two firefighters who suffered from heat exhaustion were taken to a local hospital. They were treated and released.
There were no civilian injuries, although 12 units in this building were damaged by the fire, two of the them extensively.
A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
Breaking news into the Ch3 newsroom. An Overnight fire at apartment/condo complex in Middletown has left several residents without an apartment to return to. Ch 3’s Marc Robbins joins us live from Middletown, Good morning Marc
Marc Live Intro: Good Morning. Fire officials believe the fire started around midnight in the second floor of a 3 story apartment building that’s part of the large Trolley Crossing complex,, this complex houses apartments and Condominiums... Firefighters arrived to see flames shooting out of one side and the roof of one building. They were able to evacuate the residents and then work to put out the fire. It’s been a rough night for many.
Kerry Beard- Resident. 10:35:19. I just saw smoke smelled smoke and saw all the fire trucks and police, the fire was on the other side of the building so i didn’t see much. 10:48:01
Darryl Ponzio- Deputy Chief. 15:09. when we responded we saw heavy smoke so we called out a full first alarm. Which brought in more units from Middletown and Cromwell. And then we went to work to extinguish it. 15:22:16.
16:40. We had hand lines inside we also had ladders and were cutting out sections of the roof behind us. We also had a ladder truck up to the roof. We cut out a hole to let out the heat and hot gases... 16:55:14
Live Tag: 2 fire fighters were taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion,, they have been treated and released. There were no civilian injuries, although 12 units in this building were damaged by the fire, 2 of the them extensively. Live in Middletown, Marc Robbins Ch 3 eyewitness news...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.