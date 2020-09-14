SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews spent the morning battling a fire along Rt. 10 in Southington.
The building, located on North Main Street, was vacant, so, fortunately, nobody was inside and nobody was hurt, but the damage to the roof of the building was extensive.
There’s also a lot of damage inside the building and at this point, it looks to be uninhabitable.
We’re told the building appeared to be under renovation.
Crews quickly arrived on scene around 2 this morning and what helped is how close the scene of the fire is to the fire department.
"Lucky enough, the fire is about a quarter mile away from our main fire house, so our response times are relatively quick. Man power is always a challenge. We had mutual response from Plainville and Cheshire as well in order to maintain coverage in town," Southington Fire Battalion Chief Eric Heath tells us.
Firefighters established a water supply quickly then battled the fire from the outside of the building and then the interior.
We asked the Battalion Chief about the damage.
"Significant, significant damage to the second floor, as well as the first floor, as well as well as significant water damage. The building inspector is on scene and will determine the condition of the home and whether it's deemed habitable or has to be condemned," added Battalion Chief Heath.
What's interesting is this building fire happened right next to Renaldo’s Pizza, which went up in flames back in 2016.
Officials say there is no correlation between the two at this point.
Rt. 10 by Darling Street just reopened so traffic is now getting along fine.
The fire marshal is on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
