MADISON, CT (WFSB) - An overnight garage fire in Madison is under investigation.
According to firefighters, it broke out at a home on Langshire Drive around 2 a.m.
Everyone who was inside the home attached to the garage made it safely outside.
Fire department members were able to keep the fire from spreading into the main part of the house; however there was smoke damage throughout.
Madison Hose was assisted on scene by the North Madison Volunteer Fire Department, Guilford Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company, and Madison Ambulance.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Madison Fire Marshal's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.