NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A prayer vigil that will last through the night is taking place in Hartford Wednesday night to rally in support of a father taking santuary.
The rally is taking place at the ICE offices is in support of Nelson Pinos, who has been living in a sanctuary church in New Haven for nearly a year.
Faith leaders from churches, mosques and synagogues, as well as just regular citizens who say they are there out of a sense of compassion for a man they say has been unfairly kept apart from his family.
Chanting, singing and uniting in prayer, people from all over the state, including Pinos’ 6-year-old son, and 13 and 16-year-old daughters, gathered in support and solidarity.
Pinos entered the US illegally in 1992.
Last year, a few weeks before Christmas he was ordered to return to his native Ecuador, but instead took sanctuary at the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church in New Haven.
He has been there for 320 days.
“If he steps outside the doors, they can arrest him, so he has to stay in the church at all times,” said Adeline Tucker, First and Summerfield United Methodist Church.
Adeline tucker is a member of the sanctuary church where he seeks refuge.
She and others braving the cold Wednesday night to bring awareness to his case.
As they gather around pictures of Pinos with his wife and three children in happier times, his attorney today filing a stay of removal, hoping immigration officials will take into consideration the toll this has taken on his family.
“There really aren’t words to describe how difficult it’s been especially for the children and we’ve included with our request tons of evidence and documents from mental health professionals and from folks in the community about the cost to kids and the psychological trauma of prolonged family separation,” said Tina Colon Williams, Pinos’ attorney.
They’re arguing that Pinos has been a homeowner and working taxpayer for 26 years, who regularly checked in with ICE.
Supporters said his story is part of the fabric of America’s history, immigrants seeking a better life.
“My grandmother came here as a refugee fleeing Nazi persecution in the Holocaust. It’s in my blood, it’s in my DNA and I believe we have to see other people created in god’s image for who they are and welcome them into our midst,” said Rabbi Brian Immerman, Congregation Mishkan Israel.
If Pinos is granted a stay of removal it would allow him to leave the sanctuary church and return to his family home in New Haven, but his legal battles would not be over.
His attorneys would still need to continue the legal fight for him to remain in the country.
