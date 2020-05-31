BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
According to Scott Appleby, Director of the Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications for the city of Bridgeport, officers responded to the 200 block of Anthony Street just after midnight for a shot spotter activation.
Officers received a call from Bridgeport Hospital a short while later saying that a female party with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper leg area had been dropped off.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department's TIPS line at 203-576-8477.
