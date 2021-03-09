HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person died following an overnight shooting in Hartford.
The victim was identified as Andres Bonilla, 19, of Hartford.
According to police, officers responded to the area of 275 Washington St. They received a report from their Shot Spotter system.
Washington Street was closed from Madison to Lincoln streets for the investigation. It has since reopened.
Shots were detected in the area just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
While headed there, they said Hartford Hospital notified them that a gunshot victim was dropped off there for treatment.
The victim suffered from a single wound to the upper torso.
However, the person was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.
There's no word on any suspects.
Due to the investigation closing Washington Street, Hartford Hospital can be accessed through the Seymour Street entrance.
(1) comment
I always believed that nothing good happens after midnight. At least someone gave him a ride.
