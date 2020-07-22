NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of water bottles overturned on the Route 2 ramp to I-395 in Norwich Wednesday morning.
The exit 28 north ramp was shut down just before 10:30 a.m.
Delays are expected and police said drivers should seek alternate routes.
There is no word on any injuries at this point.
